Nollywood’s Yul Edochie has shared a video of a visually-impaired fan who impressed him after mimicking his voice

The young man in a video posted by the actor was seen delivering a solo dialogue and he sounded just like the Nollywood actor

Edochie promised to give the young man a sum of N100k once he gets his original contact information

Actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has warmed hearts online after sharing a video recorded by a visually-impaired fan.

In the video posted, the young man was seen delivering a solo dialogue that saw him mimicking the actor’s deep and husky voice.

An impressed Edochie explained that he would be giving out the sum of N100k to the young man for his attempt.

In his words:

"A blind fan of mine who mimicked my voice. He’ll get 100k today as soon as I receive his name and account details."

He called on other fans to make more videos as he’s still looking for stronger performances. Watch the video below:

Reactions

One of Edochie's colleagues who reacted to the video stated his intention to add N50k more to the more.

He said:

"Let me add 50k for him too @yuledochie."

More comments below:

okk_don_pedro said:

"Hahaha He did so good. sounds 80% like you. God bless y’all."

barbara_financial_consultant said:

"Sounds just like you amazing ."

queenwokoma said:

"Wow! Odogwu!!!!!! God bless you."

vdollar123 said:

"Hahahah.. this is low. Budget Yul.. pls I will be adding a token to the 100k.. I wil also need is details ..nice one bro."

itsfyne wrote:

"He tried on it but was too fast for your exact voice and tone."

