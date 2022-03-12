A mother, Efya SIka, and her five-year-old daughter, Aseda, from Akyem Oda have gone viral on social media with heartwarming photos of the girl

The photos show little Aseda dressed in a replica police uniform while working with the police on road inspection duties in the town

Many people have praised the mother after it emerged that she sought the opportunity for her daughter who wants to become a police officer in the future as a birthday gift

A Ghanaian mother known as Efya Sika from Akyem Oda in the Eastern region has earned high praise on the network after surprising her daughter on her birthday.

Efya Sika who is a professional photographer gifted the daughter, identified as Aseda, a rare opportunity to work as a 'policewoman' as she turned five years old.

According to Oda Citizen, a Facebook page that first of Aseda's time with the police, the little girl dreams of becoming a police officer in the future.

Five-year-old Aseda wants to become a policewoman in the future Photo source: Oda Citizen

Source: Instagram

Special birthday gift

Being her fifth birthday, the mother decided to give Aseda a first-hand experience of how working as a police lady will be. The mother's request was gladly granted by the Akyem Oda MTTD commander who took the girl on a road check exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the photos sighted by Legit.ng, little Aseda was seen dressed beautifully in a replica police uniform.

Some of the photos showed Aseda standing in the middle of the road with an MTTD officer as they signalled drivers to stop or move their vehicles. She also visited the DVLA office.

See Aseda in action below:

Ghanaians hailed Aseda and her mother

After the photos of Aseda in police uniform emerged, many were impressed and have praised the mother and daughter.

Ekow Marvel said:

"Ɛfata no ankasa❤️ she will make a fine police woman..big ups to her mum Efya Sika."

Araba Dadzie said:

"Blessed happy birthday dear..Amen to all your prayers and wishes..stay blessed ."

Nana Kwaku Oteng said:

"Good initiative.. but hopefully she will not learn from their corrupt bcos Oda mttu are too corrupt."

HE Osei Kwadwo-Adusei said:

"This picture will trend in the coming weeks. Very beautiful. Ghana Police Service."

Woman surprised son with birthday house gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a businesswoman, Mercymaluli Maluli, stirred massive reactions online after she revealed that she gifted her six-year-old son a mansion.

Taking to Instagram, the woman revealed that the boy has always wanted a house to himself, a dream she made a reality for him.

Maluli revealed that God answered her boy's prayers and now he is the newest homeowner in town.

Source: Legit.ng