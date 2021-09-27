A woman, Mercymaluli Maluli, provided an answer to her son's prayer as she gifted him a house as a birthday celebration gift

Maluli said that the boy's prayer point has been to one day own his house, a thing that finally happened as he clocked six

Nigerians flooded the comment section on Instagram to say that they also hope to do the same thing for their kids

A businesswoman, Mercymaluli Maluli, has stirred massive reactions online after she revealed that she gifted her six-year-old son a mansion.

Taking to Instagram, the woman revealed that the boy has always wanted a house to himself, a dream she made a reality for him.

Mercymaluli Maluli was praised for the gift to her son. Photo source: @mercy_maluli

God answered his prayer

Maluli revealed that God answered her boy's prayers and now he is the newest homeowner in town.

The new building was decorated with balloons as the son posed in front of it in one of the shared snaps.

See her post below:

Social media users are impressed

When the post was reshared by @Instablog9ja, it gathered many reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

fejiro_ikpeni said:

"This is the goal!!! Why we do what we do!!! IT IS DONE FOR MY KIDS!"

iizzyypp2.0 said:

"So this small boy na landlord bayi? I talk am say i be gas cooker on earth."

asoebicouples said:

"Some people are just lucky in this life!"

blossom__shades said:

"Com be like say I no serious with my life."

benjamen____b said:

"Na two of you go still Dey live there na."

onyinyechistephen said:

"Too much oppression on this app."

omalisa_c said:

"Marcelo I will build house 4 u."

