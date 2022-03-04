Ukrainian-born Hollywood actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist Ukrainian refugees

The celebrity couple vowed to join hands with other well-wishers who are donating to assist those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war

The Spy Who Dumped Me star and her husband said their goal was to raise $30 million to aid those who have fled her home country

Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are playing their part in assisting those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched crowdfunding to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, said that although she is a proud American, she also felt the need to assist the people from her home country.

The South African reports that the celebrity couple started a GoFundMe campaign dubbed the Stand With Ukraine campaign to raise $30 million to help those fleeing from their homes. CNN added that Kutcher and Kunis have also pledged to donate $3 million if they reach their goal.

According to People.com, the 38-year-old actress appeared alongside her husband in an Instagram video where they denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Bad Moms star described the war in Ukraine as an unjust attack on humanity. She said:

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

People.com further reports that the money raised by the couple is set to benefit a logistics company called Flexport and international housing company AirBnB. These companies are on the ground providing essential services to the Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland.

