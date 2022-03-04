Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Adedayo Adeoye, says ex-servicemen planning to fight Russian forces are on a suicide mission

According to Adeoye, the dismissed soldiers are only interested in the money, adding that they know about the terrain

The former police officer urged the government to encourage the officer to fight Nigeria’s insurgency war rather than face Russian soldiers

Adedayo Adeoye, deputy Inspector-General of Police (retd.) has reacted dismissed soldiers who have expressed readiness to fight invading Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on Friday, March 4, Adeoye stated that the military officers should be deployed in Borno, Yobe and other states in the northeast region in Nigeria to combat terrorists.

Dismissed soldiers who want to fight invading Russian soldiers in Ukraine have been advised to start with Boko Haram. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to him, the planned mission of the Nigerian fighters was suicidal as they neither understand the Kyiv terrain nor the art of warfare in Europe.

The former police personnel explained that the federal government should be proactive to motivate and re-absorb the dismissed military men to boost the war against Boko Haram and other terror groups.

Come and fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians, others as it opens entry to foreign war volunteers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fighters from around the world who are interested in fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russian forces can now come to the country.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion.

Zelenskyy’s decree will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place.

How to join Ukraine's army to help fight against Russia's invasion, embassy explains to Nigerians

In a related development, the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria says Nigerians who are willing to travel to Ukraine to help the country fight the Russian forces will have to provide $1,000 each (about N418,000) for their tickets and visas.

The Embassy stated this when some Nigerians converged on its premises in Abuja on Thursday, March 3, to express their readiness to join Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion.

Bohdan Soltys, the Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria, reportedly confirmed that $1,000 would be needed by each Nigerian volunteer.

Source: Legit.ng