A Ghanaian kenkey seller, Kofi Nyarko, has received over GHc3000 (N170,782.55) and a tricycle, locally known as 'keke', from donors living outside the country.

It would be recalled that Kofi Kenkey, as he is widely known, shared his story a few weeks ago with SVTV Africa, revealing why he decided to sell kenkey.

He disclosed that people belittle him because of his chosen business. According to him, three ladies told him stealing would be better than selling Fante kenkey.

People showed him love

In a subsequent interview, Nyarko told DJ Nyaami that some Ghanaians abroad sent him money.

The Tema-based kenkey seller disclosed that one person gave him GHc2000 (N113,855.03) and the tricycle. He added that others also gave him money, amounting to over GHc3000 (N170,782.55), as he expressed immense gratitude.

Nyarko also sent out words of gratitude to SVTV Africa.

Watch the interview below:

