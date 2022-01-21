A white woman who lives in Nigeria has put big smiles on the face of her maid as she settled her kid's school fees for two terms

After she heard what the maid was going through, she reached out to people who donated towards the lady's welfare

The housegirl was very happy when she heard the good news and how her boss went the extra mile for her

An Oyinbo woman has helped her maid in a very lovely way. After getting to know that the lady has some financial problems in settling her child's school fees, she stepped in.

The woman who runs a well-followed Instagram page called @white_in_africa was able to appeal to people and gather funds for her.

The lady was so happy after the school fees became available. Photo source: @white_in_africa

A heart of gratitude

After getting the money, she approached the maid in her compound and told her than she has been able to get funds for her child's current and next term school fees.

The Nigerian lady was so happy beyond words that she had to carry her boss up. At a point in the video, she thanked all those who donated. Her boss stood by as she showed her appreciation.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160,000 reactions with thousands of likes

Watch the video below:

Lady pays school fees for kid

