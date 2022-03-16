Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has called out the media, especially Nigerian bloggers for keeping mute as her husband and musician 2Baba donates music studio to OAU

Annie, who was supported by comedian Efe Warri stressed that the story would have trended if it was about her husband getting someone pregnant

The actress added that 2Baba does his things on a low key and is less concerned about whether it trends in the media or not

Nigerian veteran singer Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba, recently donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun state.

However, his wife Annie Idibia and some celebrities believed it didn't get enough publicity from the media, especially Nigerian bloggers.

Actress Anni Idibia calls out Bloggers over 2Baba. Credit: @annieidibia1 @Efewarri

Source: Instagram

Annie, who shared a video where comedian Efe Warri criticised Nigerian blogs for their silence, said the news would have trended if it was about 2Baba impregnating a woman.

She said:

"If the news was “ 2Baba give person belle or na him give Cora belle “ e go trend dieeeeee ..true or false e go still trend everywhere Oooo everywhere go burst ."

Annie, however, stressed that her husband was less concerned about making the news as he preferred doing his things on a low key.

She said:

"Baba no Dey make noise , It is what it is !! Man don’t even care if it’s out there or not ! He made a promise to the faculty of music student in OAU .. And he delivered, than expected !"

See the post below:

Reactions to Annie Idibia's post

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section of Annie's post. See some of the reactions below:

iyaboojofespris

"Na so dem be...... God bless him ❤️ ."

realsusanpeters:

"When. You nor dey lobby them , how dem wan post ? When no be amebo news ? Shows where we are headed in this country.na only fake them wan sell."

vanessavirginhair:

"Haters don't like success , congratulations "

2Baba and Annie love up in the new video

Earlier in 2022, 2baba and his actress wife, Annie Idibia renewed the faith of their fans in love despite all odds.

The singer released the visuals for his new song Smile and his wife was in the video all loved up on him instead of a video vixen.

The love birds held horses as they walked through a field with high grasses. R

