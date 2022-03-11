A nice video of a plus-size man dancing at a wedding reception has attracted the attention of many people on the internet

The man just took over the whole dance session, mesmerizing everybody even as they all stood back to watch and cheer him up

When the video made it to Instagram, it caused a lot of happiness as people praised the man for his stunning dance moves

It was an interesting moment when a plus-size man decided to prove to other wedding guests that he is a good dancer.

When he started moving his body to the sound of the music, it was a heart-stopping moment because he danced well.

He shocked them with his moves

Just when people thought he will not be able to dance, he proved them wrong. He did very nice legwalks, punctuating it with a cool chest dance, focusing very nicely.

His last move was equally nice as he bent down and shook his waist in a way that made the crowd go wild. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija.

Social media users share their thoughts

The video got so many views, comments, and likes on Instagram. Many trooped to the comment section to share their opinions on the man's performance on the dance floor. See some of the comments below:

@hopejuwon said:

"Someone should come and teach me how to dance."

@kidwalksapparels reacted:

"Most big people can either sing or dance. They are too good."

@soyinka.solomon commented:

"All him moves come big."

@iammrcinema said:

"His Girlfriend Will Be Proud Of Him."

@mc_uyi commented:

"After all the months of practice .... I must dance all my dance today."

