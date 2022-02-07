An old man in a suit wowed many when he suddenly started making very cool dance moves with a bottle of wine in his hand

The man made many people wonder what he was celebrating as he did cool dance moves with one leg raised high in the air

Many people who have seen the video admired the man's interesting dance moves even as they asked where he learned them at his age

A video of an elderly man in a black suit giving cool dance moves has emerged online with many wondering where he learned such skills.

People also wondered how he was able to execute such sweet dance moves at his age because he danced with one leg high in the air. He also squatted and whined his waist like a youth.

The man danced excitedly with wine in his hand. Photo credit: Awuhe Obanga

Source: Facebook

Where did he learn the cool one-leg moves?

The man was the centre of attention as he suddenly broke into a dance with a bottle and glass of wine in his hands.

Immediately he started dancing, some other persons joined him on the dancefloor, others turned their heads to watch with smiles on their faces.

Watch the interesting video shared on Facebook by Awuhe Orbanga below:

Facebook users react

Facebook users have been wowed by the interesting view with many of them reacting in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

Michael Awuhe commented:

"I can't stop laughing."

Justin Uji wrote:

"Papa enjoy yourself, it's not about age it's weekend anyway."

Patrick Pilayuhe Terfa said:

"So funny that man is not old again na."

