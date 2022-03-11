A dad has shared a cool video of the time he started to teach his son how to walkatout when he was but a toddler

The video showed the kid trying to learn as at then but has now grown to become a pro, warming many hearts online

The video has made so many people happy on the internet and some agreed that it is good to catch kids young in important things of life

A wise dad started to teach his son how to walkout very early and now the child is very good in it.

The proud father shared a nice video that captured his early efforts at getting his kid to learn the importance of keeping fit.

The child performed very well. Photo credit: @teamignite_athletictraining

Source: Instagram

Catching him young

In the video, the father would perform a particularly excercise routine and the son would follow in his footsteps.

This continued until the kid became accustomed to it and now, has obviously come to love it. The interesting video was shared on Instagram by @teamignite_athletictraining and reposted by @bellanaija.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video understandably attracted huge reactions from members of the public. Many appreciated the boy's talent as well as the commitment of his dad in teaching him. See some of the comments below:

@denim_seller commented:

"This is so beautiful. Truly we are the output of our environment and family orientation."

@lizzy_ebony reacted:

"I like the fact that he also enjoys doing it. Not like he was forced!"

@longspoonkitchen said:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@mzfabulouzzz said:

"Wahala for pikin wey him papa na fitness coach."

@abimbolatemitope reacted:

"This boy mustn't get into a fight with his mates o. He will beat the hell out of them."

Source: Legit.ng