The ancient city of Ibadan has been thrown into mourning following the brutal murder of Fatimah, the only surviving daughter of former Iyalode Aminat Abiodun

Fatimah was reportedly shot dead by gunmen who invaded her residence in Bashorun area, Bodija, Ibadan on Wednesday, March 9

The Oyo state police command's spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, said an update would be provided soon on the reported murder

Ibadan, Oyo state - The daughter of former Iyalode of Ibadanland, late Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, simply identified as Fatimah, was on Wednesday, March 9, shot dead by gunmen at her house in Bashorun area of the city.

PM News reported that Fatimah was said to have been shot on the head by the gunmen that stormed her residence in Bashorun area, Bodija, Ibadan.

Latte former Oyo governor, Senator Ajimobi paid the family of Iyalode of Ibadanland, the late Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, a condolence visit on her demise in 2018. Photo credit: @tolanialli

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the gunmen left her house after ensuring that she was dead and did not take away anything from the house.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday.

The source was quoted as saying that "it was an unprovoked attack in her house, given that Fatimah was a peace loving person."

“Information I have, revealed that she was shot several times by the gunmen. This is a big loss to the family,” the source added.

Fatimah was reported to be the only surviving daughter of the former Iyalode.

Update will be provided soon, police speak

According to Daily Sun, the police spokesman in Oyo state, Adewale Osifeso said an update would be provided soon on the tragic incident.

Fatimah's mother, the ex-Iyalode, died in 2018 at the age of 93. She represented the women in the Olubadan-in-Council from 2007 to 2018.

Legit.ng gathers that the 13-member council comprises 11 ‘High Chiefs’ of Ibadanland, the Iyalode and the Olubadan as the head. The former Iyalode was preceded by Wuraola Akintola, and was succeed by the incumbent Iyalode, Chief (Mrs) Theresa Oyekanmi.

