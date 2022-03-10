During the burial ceremony of his late grandmother, Michael Timitimi, a police inspector in Bayelsa, slumped and died

The burial ceremony was said to have taken place recently in the Kolokuma\Opokuma local government area of the state

The leadership of the police command in the state said Timitimi was battling with some health issues before his death

Igbedi community of Kolokuma\Opokuma LGA, - The Bayelsa police command has lost one of its inspectors, Michael Timitimi, who slumped and died during his grandmother's burial in the Igbedi community of Kolokuma\Opokuma local government area.

Timitimi who was attached to the State security outfit, the State Vigilante Service, and Bayelsa Volunteer Force, died after dancing energetically at the wake keep of his late grandmother, Daily Trust reports.

The police command in the state said late Timitimi was duties in service

The inspector's sudden death has left a lot of his colleagues in shock and tears while chairman of Bayelsa State Volunteers, Oyinkuro Lucky Asanakpo with some delegates had paid the bereaved family a condolence visit.

Speaking during the condolence, Asanakpo recalled who the deceased was very committed to his job and joined him on midnight raids of red-light districts and criminal lairs in Yenagoa.

On his part, the police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed Timitimi's death and revealed that he had some health challenges before passing on in the hospital where he was taken after slumping.

Joseph Egbunike, top police officer who investigated Abba Kyari slumps, dies

Meanwhile, recall that Egbunike, deputy inspector general and the head of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), had been confirmed dead.

Egbunike collapsed inside his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday, March 8.

Until his death, Egbunike was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police. The late Egbunike investigated suspended police chief, Abba Kyari.

This investigation however did not lead to any indictment.

Egbunike who hailed from Onitsha, Anambra state graduated from the University of Nsukka with BSc in Accounting.

He also had a Bachelor of Law, a master's in International Relations, and a Ph.D. in Criminology.

DIG Egbunike was feeling uncomfortable during the weekend and on Tuesday went to see the Doctor for a medical check-up after which he was given drugs and told to go.

