A Nigerian man who just crossed the Polish border has narrated his rough experiences of how he was able to make it out of Ukraine

The man identified as Dr Awofaa lived in Ukraine before the Russian invasion and he was forced to flee to a safer place

Awofaa said he found it tough crossing to Poland where he sought refuge especially as there were some level of racial discrimination at the Polish border

A Nigerian medical doctor who was based in Ukraine before the Russian invasion has been able to cross to Poland, but it wasn't an easy adventure.

The man identified as Dr Awofaa said it took him several sleepless nights to make it to Poland.

Doctor Awofaa said it was tough leaving Ukraine. Photo credit: @saidatabase and Getty Images/Mikhail Klimentyeve

Source: UGC

Some level of racial discrimination

Dr Awofaa said the authorities at the border were cold and did not answer even to their own people, meaning that those from other backgrounds could get worse treatment. His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My nightmare started at the border where we couldn't sleep. Authorities were very cold. They didn't answer to anyone, and I have to be fair actually they did not answer to their own people. And if they don't answer to their own people, you can expect worse to us. When we approached them the waved us out, it's like an irritant came close to them."

At a point, he said he had to leave the line to attend to someone who needed medical help. When he came back, he was pushed to the back. He said they were the last to be attended to because they could not be pushed to the back any longer. He continued his story:

"So finally, I escapted Putin, I escaped Ukraine. It was a very very crazy adventure. It took several days of risks."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When his remarkable story was shared on Instagram by @bbcafrica, it caused a stir, with many saying it was a confirmation of their fears that people of colour are being badly treated when they want to cross the Polish border. Here are a few of the reactions.

@road2culturedom

"Every testimony from our fellow Africans working or studying in Ukraine makes me more upset about how they’ve been treated well done Dr for staying close by to safely help our brothers and sisters."

@tarrydetts said:

"Thank you for shedding light on this unjust experience you lived/are living through."

@dorisfad reacted:

"God bless you. Thanks for helping out and documenting each process."

Man drives into Ukraine to help refugees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British man drove his car all the way from the UK to Ukraine and helped bring out people trapped in war.

The man identified as Tom Littledyke said he only wanted to deliver some goodies to the refugees at the Polish border but had to make the journey into Ukraine.

He said he heard people in Lviv needed transportation out of the country.

Source: Legit.ng