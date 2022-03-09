A British man has warmed many hearts online with the way he has chosen to help Ukrainians who are currently under Russian invasion

The man named Tom Littledyke, 31, said his earlier intention was to just deliver aid materials to refugees arriving at the Polish border from Ukraine

But he decided to make the journey all the way to Ukraine when he learned that people at Lviv train station are in need of transportation

A man named Tom Littledyke drove his minivan all the way from the United Kingdom to Ukraine with the aim of helping people trapped in Putin's war on Ukraine.

Tom, 31, who is a former Royal Marine said his intention was to deliver some aides to refugees amassed at the Polish-Ukrainian border but had to make the journey all through when he learned people in Lviv need transportation.

Tom drove all the way to Ukraine to help. Photo credit: BBC/Tom Littledyke

Source: UGC

Tom transports people free from Ukraine to the Polish border

Tom has been transporting stranded Ukrainians from the country to Poland where they are seeking refuge. He also set up a fundraising page for Ukraine and has raised more than £7,500.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Commenting, Tom told the BBC:

"The plan wasn't to come into the Ukraine but at midnight I met some reporters on the border in Poland and they gave me some useful tips...

"...[They] told me about a train station where people needed to be ferried to and from the border. So I made the decision to pop over."

The story was also shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement.

See the post below:

Social media users react

Immediately the story was shared on Instagram, it got a number of reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of them:

@bettyjessymikeysophie reacted:

"Thank you, sir, for your generosity and bravery. You are the best in us all."

@felli_felly commented:

"Humanity at it's best.we want more of you in this world. God bless you sir abundantly."

@debbity7 said:

"I'm amazed how quickly and efficiently people are helping the Ukrainian people."

Berlin residents offer free accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that people in Berlin are helping refugees arriving from Ukraine with shelters to stay.

The Berlinthe residents went to train station with notices indicating that they have free rooms for people to stay.

Their kind act attracted praises on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng