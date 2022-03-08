A young man got a big surprise when he tried to buy food for a man who said he forgot his wallet at home

As a reward for his kindness, the man gave him dollar bills, an act which caught the kind man unawares

Many people who reacted to the video said it is one of the best shows of pure kindness and love they have seen in a while

A man, Zachery Derenoiwski, visited a restaurant and pretended he forgot his wallet at home as he asked a stranger to help him get some sandwiches.

The person never refused and went ahead to order for him. Seconds after, Zachery told the man that he would be the first person to say yes to his request.

The stranger was amazed by the free money he got. Photo source: @mdmotivator

Paying it forward

In appreciation, Zachery extended $500 (N207,555.00) to him. The stranger was taken aback and said in surprise: “You’re lying…”

He had to ask if he was serious with the gift. As a way to pay the kindness forward, he used some of the money to get food for a homeless man across the street.

The man and the stranger both later sat and ate sandwiches as they talked about each other’s kindness.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

scanlon_dan said:

"Kindness is infectious….Wouldn’t it be great if the “kindness” variant spread."

vic_.dtn said:

"Made me happy made me smile."

johnson__anita said:

"you don't have to have much before rendering help to anyone out there."

joanndamico said:

"How proud his parents must be! A fine young man. My heart is full watching him!"

kyle.de.guzman said:

"Give and take is truly what people are missing. Life isn’t always about receiving but paying it forward when u have the ability. Love this post."

cicisweetie777 said:

"Beyoooonnnnndddd AWESOME YOUNG MAN."

