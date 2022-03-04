The sacking of two security men working for Chicken Republic has stirred interesting conversations about brand management

Nigerians have been polarised between groups who justified the sacking as a necessary punishment and those who flayed the company for it

A particular Nigerian man drew ire when he said the sack was important in the preservation of the company's brand

As the story of the two security men who were reportedly sacked by Chicken Republic for dancing trend online, newer reactions keep coming up.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier gathered that the two men were dismissed with no salaries paid when their video went viral.

Many people did not agree with his submission. Photo source: @happie_boyz1, Twitter/@mujano_007

Source: Instagram

They are now celebrities

Cashing on the opportunity of their new fame, the two called Happy Boys now have well promoted TikTok and Instagram pages that have some of their dancing videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians have been divided on the rightness and wrongness of their sack. One of those people who, @mujano_004, believed the organisation did good said:

"Those guys were wrong, chicken republic is a corporate organization, and they don't joke with their brand."

Note that his response was in reaction to Adewale Adetona's tweet who asked if the sack was a good judgement call or not.

See the tweet below:

Below were some of the reactions to @mujano_004's opinion:

@RayoKasali said:

"They don't joke with their brand but they want to use Ajinomoto to kill somebody. That's not joking with their brand?"

@king_Philz_ said:

"They don’t joke with their brand but one can taste the hardship in Nigeria from their fried rice."

@sugarmummyof said:

"Pls they are security officers opening doors they can dance it's allowed u can caution not sack."

@AlpacinoViruz said:

"They don't joke with their brand and eat chicken pie only to find bones in it. Or meat pie that's not properly baked?"

@mercyseat001 said:

"To me, this is wrong cos they are securities, they aren't there to entertain but to protect. Domino's attendants entertain, but I don't think Domino's would tolerate their securities do this."

@DareSlutty said:

"And this will make people not buy from them? Explain."

Sacked security men got free salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that luck smiled on two young Nigerian men who were sacked from their jobs as security men at a restaurant for dancing on duty.

News of their sacking was greeted with more condemnation from Nigerians than commendation to the restaurant's management.

One of such persons who condemned their sacking is a Nigerian man based in Canada identified as Emma Duru. Emma went on to offer to place the young men on salaries for months as well as get them new jobs.

Source: Legit.ng