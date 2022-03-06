Brand analysts have flayed Quick Service Restaurant, Chicken Republic for the sack of two guards in one of their outlets

According to the experts, Chicken Republic and the security outfit missed an opportunity for growth

Chicken Republic said they were not responsible for the sack and called the black against it disappointing

The story of the two security guards who were sacked by either Chicken Republic or their security firm, whichever comes first, has drawn flacks from brand experts who said the two companies missed an opportunity of a lifetime.

The viral video of yet to be named guards drew a mixed reaction with many commending the guards for doing their duties without grumbling as well as entertaining the guests and also exercising their feet.

Backlash greets sack of two security guards at Chicken Republic

Source: UGC

Analysts flay Chicken Republic, Security firm

Brand analyst and marketing expert, Azuka Onwuka said in a Facebook post that the most the companies should have done are either to query the guards or issue them with official warnings if they feel that they have breached the companies’ ethics.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Onwuka said the companies’ actions were extreme and commended the two guards for being happy despite having to stand for a long time.

He said:

“If indeed these guys were sacked for dancing on duty, I find it repugnant. By dancing, they show they are happy doing their work. Standing all day is not an easy thing to do. If their employers see their dancing as a breach of official ethics or protocol, they could be queried/warned but not sacked.”

In a LinkedIn post, marketing communications and brand manager, Obianuju Olorunmola said the two companies missed an opportunity to jump on a trend that would have had a ripple effect in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

According to her, the marketing team of both companies should have argued against sacking the two guards, who have now become celebrities of some sort.

She said:

“Marketing people should know the value of this and how this can possibly increase sales and TOM for the brand. In fact, I am sure if they had promoted it, other competitor brands would have jumped on the trend to show they got the coolest moves! I don't want to believe the marketing team did not argue against their management decision and the possible backlash impact on the brand.”

Adebank Falade, a customer service relations expert said that it would have been an opportunity for Chicken Republic to grow and further deepen their brand in an industry that is constantly being challenged by new entrants.

She said:

“I would have integrated the two guards into my content strategy if I had been on the Communications team at Chicken Republic. Dance competitions, giveaways - make a whole campaign around "happiness with every bite" or "happiness with every meal"

In a response to the backlash that greeted the sack of the two guards, Chicken Republic had said they were not responsible for the sack and said it outsources its security to a private firm and that the action was taken by the security outfit and not the Chicken Republic.

The company called the backlash that greeted the guards’ sack disappointing and said they take the safety of its customers and assets seriously.

Chicken Republic fires back

Chicken Republic absolved itself from the sack and piled the blame on the security firm.

“When the two management of the security company saw the two guards dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers whilst dancing, were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such were not focused on their core responsibility, which is your safety and your security.”

Many have hailed the action of the firms, saying they stuck to their brand ethic and ensured discipline and responsibility at their workplace.

Kuda Bank challenges mainstream banking system in Nigeria and winning so far

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that for the most part, Kuda Bank is branchless. Meaning it has no physical structures, nowhere to physically go and lay complaints if anything goes amiss.

But it has not deterred Nigerians, especially the youths from operating an account with it.

As of the last count, the bank has amassed over 1.4 million customers since it came on stream in 2017, five years ago.

Source: Legit.ng