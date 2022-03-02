An entertaining video of a dancing little boy has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy stand out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat

Online users were left quite impressed by the young lad’s moves and took to the comments section to applaud him

Online users were left pleasantly entertained after watching a video of a little boy rocking some impressive moves on the dance floor.

A video of an energetic boy on the dance floor had online users entertained. Image: @FredSchultz35/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy stand out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat at a school dance.

There is no denying that this young man is quite talented and has the makings of a real party starter. Peeps responded to the tweet with adoration and love for the mover and shaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

@BertramDewell wrote:

“I bet you that kid learned to dance like in some "Little Miss Sunshine" way where an older relative taught inappropriate moves to bust out for Mario party.”

@RockfordPeach5 reacted:

“Lol. That scene was hilarious! Was a lovely little film.”

@YourFriendEvan commented:

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

@mandrew67 replied:

“His feet never leave the floor. He is literally NOT going anywhere.”

@andygarciajr wrote:

“All the girls’ dads are thinking, "Oh hell no, I'm remembering his name!".”

@MauriAntoinette said:

“Rhythm and he got on the baby black forces. This is not a suburban child he there on scholarship.”

Student dances in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man put up a funny show at the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state during a student union election campaign.

The student, David Imeokparia, who described his moves as crazy, said he is happy the candidates he campaigned for in a dance video both won the posts they vied for.

He asked his followers to share the video so that it can gain visibility. When the post was reposted by Tunde Ednut, it gained mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng