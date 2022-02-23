A Nigerian student of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state has wowed people with his dance moves online

According to him, he made the crazy moves when he was helping some people seek votes for student union seats

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wondered if he was alright going by the way he danced without any care

A young man put up a funny show at the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state during a student union election campaign.

The student, David Imeokparia, who described his moves as crazy, said he is happy the candidates he campaigned for in a dance video both won the posts they vied for.

Many people were wowed by David Imeokparia's dance moves. Photo source: @davidimeokparia

Source: Instagram

Why is he shaking like that?

He asked his followers to share the video so that it can gain visibility. When the post was reposted by Tunde Ednut, it gained mixed reactions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While some were entertained by his moves, others were amazed that anybody will dance crazily like that.

Watch the video below:

What type of dance is this?

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes on Tunde's Instagram page.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

aprilhairandmore said:

"Somebody boyfriend."

themaineltee said:

"This one na real jibi jibi vibes."

enigmaticpopo said:

"In 10yrs time, I'm sure this guy will be contemplating if he's actually the one in that video or not."

benbills007 said:

"School don deal with this one wella."

kvngsfolx said:

"Shey electric shock am ni. Why e Dey shake like that."

sundaygoneviral said:

"Normally nobody normal again for 9ja."

Pregnant lady twerks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty pregnant lady vibing hard to music stirred massive reactions on social media.

Catching her audience unawares, the lady turned and started twerking like a person whose physical fitness is at the brim.

In the video, she was in the twerking position for many seconds, wowing many people who reacted to it. Many Nigerians said she danced as if pregnancy is not a physical burden to the body.

Amazing kids vibe hard

In similar news, a video of a group of kids known as @incredible_kids on Instagram went viral as they danced to Zinoleesky-featured song Energy.

In the clip, the kids all took turns showing off their moves. All of them held different currencies as they made a show of spraying them as hip-hop artistes would.

Many were impressed with the performance and hailed the kids.

Source: Legit.ng