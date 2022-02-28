A determined man left South African online users inspired after sharing the brief story of his success online

Mpho Lebepe detailed how he went from being a labourer to becoming an attorney at a court he helped build

The law professional went on to encourage that everyone’s dreams are valid and social media users poured in their congratulations

Humble beginnings are often the launching pad to great milestones.

This holds true for a South African man who took to social media to briefly share how he went from being a labourer to realising his dreams of becoming an attorney at a court he helped build with his own two hands.

Mpho Lebepe shared how he went from being a labourer to becoming an attorney Polokwane High Court. Image: Mpho Lebepe / Facebook

Mpho Lebepe shared a post on his Facebook featuring two photos of himself.

The first, dressed in blue overalls at a construction site, and the second, formerly dressed as an attorney.

“I worked as a labourer during the construction of the High Court (Polokwane). Now I am representing my clients at the very same High Court as an Attorney. Your dreams are valid. Yours sincerely, Mpho Lebepe of Lebepe & Associates Inc,” he captioned the post.

His story is a reminder that everyone's path to success starts somewhere and that with a clear goal in mind, nothing is impossible.

Social media reacts

The cyber community was left both impressed and inspired by the young man’s determination and achievement.

Peet Wessels reacted:

“Hats off to you. Very well done.”

Gilbert Sithole said:

“Congratulations. How old were you during the construction? How old were you when you graduated law school?”

Anna Mantsosheng Ndabane commented:

“Wonderful keep up the good work I'm proud of you.”

Nare Mamoyahabo Marakalala Lebepe replied:

“Proud of you mbedzi.”

Matime Rikhotso wrote:

“Mpho, you are a living good example of what hard work can bring to one. Keep it up my ' brother-in-law '.”

