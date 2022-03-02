A young man went to YABATECH and played pranks on so many people as he pretended to be picking their pockets

People's reactions served as very funny content as they tried giving him a run for the money they thought he stole

Nigerians who saw the video on Instagram said the clip was not only amusing but they loved how he made his spectators laugh

A content creator and popular Nigerian prankster, Daniel Machi Gold, has in a video fake-stole from passersby as he entertained many.

In a clip shared on his Instagram page, the man suddenly approached many people, touching their pockets and bags as if he has stolen from them.

He was chased

Every time he did that, the people always gave a sharp reaction as one would if a stranger picked one's pocket.

While some of the people he pranked acted cool until they were told it was for the gram, a certain truck pusher chased him down the road.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 80,000 views with thousands of likes.

People praised the crowd

Below are some of the reactions:

dheecodah_ said:

"The crowd, the main character."

yegeyege_d_moral_booster said:

"Even who no get money dey hold pocket."

rukky_akans said:

"Is the crowd for me....supporters club."

oluwanapsey said:

"Yaba tech my school lol saw him today."

a_b_i_m_b_o_l_aa said:

"What this nahhhhh, the first man was my BCH lecturer the man is very strict so he likes money."

mercify_store11 said:

"The first person you pranked in this video looks like my Inlaw, no go prank teacher oooo."

