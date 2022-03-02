A video showing a couple getting married and not smiling as they exchanged rings has stirred massive reactions online

The bride had a look that shows she found everything going on unpalatable as the man wore his ring himself

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why people go into unions that they do not really want

The video of a bride and groom at their wedding ceremony as they tried to insert rings into each other's fingers has got people talking.

They both had big frowns on their faces. Immediately the man gave the woman the ring, she withdrew her hands sharply.

The couple were visibly angry in the video. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Did they not want to marry?

The video showed when the officiating cleric told him that the ring is not on the right finger, and the man complained, trying to blame the woman for it.

The whole scene looks as if they were being forced into being married lovers.

Watch the video below:

A forced marriage?

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 2,000 comments with over 49,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

pinzle_ceo said:

"Obviously a forced marriage."

yungin_kelvin said:

"When your parent force you to marry who you don’t love."

fiddy808 said:

"Stop making those girl marry who they don’t like. Arrange marriage no good."

_hordunn said:

"The guy wear hin ring himself, omolomo."

_cici_nita said:

"The girl no like her make up na why."

_deronke0 said:

"Which kain arrange marriage be this, make una no beat each other ooo."

official_emmanuel_24 said:

"The sign of, when you married to the wrong person."

m_i_n_k_y said:

"If she no wan do, leave am nah! make we no hear story tomorrow ."

