A man thought to be a car mechanic has been sighted hanging precariously on a car bonnet, repairing a moving vehicle

The man was seen in a recorded video repairing a moving Danfo bus in Lagos, making many to be scared for the man's safety

The shocking video has stirred huge reactions on social media with many people questioning the man's sanity while others called him Spider-Man

A dare-devil car mechanic has been sighted in Lagos repairing a moving vehicle while handing on it like a bird.

The man played the dangerous game on a moving Danfo bus, stirring huge reactions among social media users who are questioning the man's mental health.

The mechanic shocked many with the way he hung on the moving Danfo bus. Photo credit: @instablog9ja and Getty Images/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Hanging like Spider-Man

The mechanic perched precariously, doing his job with the car bonnet open and the driver still moved the car.

Many people have expressed shock after seeing the video, but others said that such a scene can only be seen in Lagos state.

Social media users react

The shocking video of the dare-devil mechanic was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja. It has attracted reactions from many members of the public. Here are a few of the reactions:

@sandy_kayc said:

"And people still relax for the bus."

@sir_eltee commented:

"It has to be Lagos. The kind of things you see there though."

@im_zinny reacted:

"This Lagos some things no dey shock us again."

@bobo101 commented:

"Na only 6 people normal for Lagos, are you one of them?"

@cozyspoetry said:

"No wonder they said shine your eyes."

@chilled__gram wrote:

"If we had a good working system, Lagos alone will put the Nigerian economy on the world map. See hustle na."

