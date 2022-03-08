A Nigerian man has decided to put joyful smiles on the lips of his father by buying him a brand new Lexus Jeep

The father was a bus driver who used to drive a yellow Danfo Bus before his son stepped in to change his status

The man shared a video of the brand new car online, eliciting emotional reactions from social media users

It is joy all the way for a Nigerian father who just received the gift of a brand new Lexus jeep from his son.

The man used to be a bus driver who drove a yellow Danfo bus, but his status has quickly changed as he received the top-rated car.

The man changed his father's status with the gift of a Lexus Jeep.: Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Grace locates father, status changes

A video shared online showed the two cars, the bus, and the new jeep. They were parked in two different positions in the compound, indicating a significant change of status.

When the video was shared, many people started to tap into the man's story saying they would want to do the same for their parents.

Watch the video below:

The video attracted huge praises from social media users who are apprectiaont the man for remembering to bless his father. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija. Here are a few of what people are saying:

@memes_by_humble reacted:

"The kind of grace wey go locate you reading this comment is endless."

@ajoke_gadgets commented

"Aww! I know most of us here would really want to do this for our parents…I pray God answers our prayers."

@noorahblu commented:

"I pray one day I can afford to buy cars for my parents Amen."

@davewhite_50 said:

"If you take your work or business serious and save, you will go higher, everything is determination and plans, keke man build 4 bedrooms after 2 years."

