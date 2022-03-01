Many more people are joining Ukraine to fight Russia in the best way they can with the latest being a 19-year-old Jack Sweeney

Jack Sweeney who is deploying a Twitter account to track private jets owned by Russian Oligarchs has previously tracked Elon Musk

The boy has vowed to expose the locations of the private jets owned by powerful Russians including Vladimir Potanin, and Roman Abramovich

The Russian-Ukraine war has taken a new turn on social media as a young boy has drafted himself on the Ukrainian side.

The 19-year-old boy named Jack Sweeney has vowed to use a Twitter account he created to expose the location of private jets owned by powerful Russian eggheads, popularly called Oligarchs.

Jack Seeney vows to expose Russian Oligarchs' private jets. Photo credit: Jack Sweeney and Getty Images/Aron Foster/Sean Gallup

Source: UGC

He successfully tracked Elon Musks' private jet

Sweeney had previously tracked the location of a private jet owned by Tesla founder, Elon Musk. He has now turned his attention on the powerful Russian Oligarchs who wield considerable influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Twitter account @RUOligarchJets created

The dedicated Twitter account, @RUOligarchJets, created for Sweeney's avowed purpose has received at least 140,000 followers as of the time of writing this. He says he uses bots to detect aircraft data. Sweeney says:

"Before this, I didn't even know there were these influential oligarchs like this. They probably do have a decent amount of power from what I can understand. The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy. Their planes are huge compared to other jets."

He has successfully tracked a private jet belonging to Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, Maile Online reports. The information released on the Twitter handle indicated that the aircraft "took off near Moscow, Oblast, Russia" on Monday, February, 28.

Boy tracks private jet owned by Tesl founder, Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that Jack Sweeny had earlier now tracked the whereabouts of a private jet owned by Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

The richest man in the world, Musk later offered the boy the sum of N2 million to delete the Twitter account, but he declined the offer.

To delete the account, Sweeney demanded the sum of N20 million.

Source: Legit.ng