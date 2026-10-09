The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) in the Netherlands has outlined the steps foreigners must follow to renew their permanent residence documents

Applicants can submit their renewal online or by post, starting from three months before their current document expires

The renewal process carries a fee of €85, and the IND has up to 8 weeks to reach a decision on each application

The Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has published the requirements and steps foreigners must follow to renew the residence document attached to their permanent residence permit.

According to the IND, the renewal applies to holders of specific permit types, including the Permanent Regular Residence Permit (Type II), the Long-Term Resident EC (Type V), the Permanent Asylum Residence Permit (Type IV), the Permanent Residence for Citizens of the European Union (Type EU/EEA), and the Permanent Residency Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit).

Netherlands lists conditions for foreigners to renew permanent residence permits. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must have resided legally in the Netherlands and must be seeking to renew a document that is approaching its expiry date.

How to apply for Dutch permit renewal

The process begins with confirming eligibility and gathering the required documents, which are listed on the official written application form. Applicants can upload supporting materials directly through the online portal.

Submissions can be made either online or by post, and the IND allows applications to be filed up to three months before the current residence document expires. Online applicants pay the €85 fee immediately via iDEAL or Wero, while those submitting written applications settle the fee when they collect their new document. A separate, reduced fee applies to applicants under the age of 18.

Once submitted, the IND has a decision period of eight weeks, though this window can be extended if an application is incomplete or requires additional review. Applicants can monitor the progress of their submission through the IND's online portal, My IND.

Dutch permit: What happens after decision?

A positive decision means the applicant will receive a new residence document. If the decision is negative, the applicant will not be issued a document but retains the right to formally object to that outcome.

When a residence document has been approved and is ready for collection at an IND desk, the applicant receives a letter with instructions to book an appointment before picking it up.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng