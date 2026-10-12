Davita, the fiancée of Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile, opened up about the couple's early days in a wedding documentary teaser

She shared that Zlatan was too shy to approach her directly when they first met, opting for an unusual workaround to get her attention

The documentary teaser, which was shared on their Instagram pages on October 11, 2026, also featured a fun couple quiz and an emotional closing prayer

Zlatan Ibile's fiancée Davita has pulled back the curtain on the couple's love story, and it turns out the Zanku hitmaker is far from the confident performer fans see on stage.

In a wedding documentary teaser shared on their Instagram pages on October 11, 2026, Davita recalled the moment Zlatan first tried to get her contact details.

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and fiancée Davita discuss their love story and how they first met. Photo: zlatan_ibile/privatevita

Source: Instagram

Rather than approach her himself, the rapper sent someone else to do the job.

"To get my number, he asked somebody," she said, laughing as she recounted the moment.

"He is very shy. People will not believe him," she added, while a visibly amused Zlatan laughed and covered his face.

Zlatan calls Davita his "final piece"

Beyond the lighthearted admission, the clip also carried a more emotional note.

Zlatan opened up about the moment he knew Davita was the woman he wanted to spend his life with, describing her as "too perfect" and crediting the relationship to something divine.

"She was the final thing that I saw that I knew that that story that said God was writing," he said, suggesting that meeting her made everything fall into place.

The teaser also included a couple quiz that gave fans a glimpse into their dynamic.

When asked who spends more money, Davita pointed straight at Zlatan.

When asked who was more stubborn, both pointed at each other simultaneously.

The clip closed on a tender note, with the couple praying together:

"May we always find our way back to you and to each other, in Jesus' name. Amen."

Watch Zlatan Ibile and Davita speak about their relationship in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Zlatan and Davita's story

The teaser quickly got people talking, with many fans finding the middleman detail particularly amusing.

@JONJOCHURCHILL wrote:

"If you don see Zlatan throwback then you go understand this situation better 😂"

@chloeyumxo commented:

"the way he sent a middleman like it was a business deal but then cant stop blushing around her is so cute 😭😭"

@carter8f shared:

"Zanku too dey fear to collect woman number 😭, you can tell his clearly into her"

@OlamsSam joked:

"Davina: I hear from the lord a lot. Zlatan: Which phone e Dey use call you 😂😂"

@FirstbornofNG added:

"Omo I feel for Zlatan lol 😂 no wonder he dey try keep he wife from the internet and podcast since. Women can spit anything out from their mouth when mic don involved"

Zlatan Ibile’s fiancée Davita recounts how their relationship began. Photo: zlatan_ibile/privatevita

Source: Instagram

Zlatan celebrates birthday with secondary school classmates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan warmed hearts online after showing how he celebrated his 31st birthday in a simple and meaningful way.

The rapper shared a video of a 3-day reunion with his secondary school classmates, whom he last saw 15 years ago, reconnecting away from celebrity attention.

During the celebration, Zlatan played football with them and also visited an orphanage where they shared food items and spent time reflecting on his journey.

Source: Legit.ng