A little Nigerian boy has left people stunned after he was spotted weeping profusely over the ongoing Russian invasion

When quizzed by a lady, the lad expressed fear of Russia sending bombs to destroy Nigeria, stressing that no one will survive it

His response got the lady amused but the lad stood his ground that he doesn't want to die in the event of such an unlikely scenario playing out

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to receive worldwide condemnation from global leaders, a little boy has gone emotional as he expressed an unlikely fear.

On February 24, Russia's president had announced military operation in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, a move that has seen the transcontinental country slapped with severe sanctions from different first-world countries.

He wept for his country Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, Pavel Bednyakov

Source: Getty Images

In a new video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram, a lady saw a little boy crying and enquired from him why he wept.

The boy said he was crying over the fear of losing his life if Russia sends bombs to destroy Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He tearfully opined when Russia does that, no one will survive it, including himself.

''If they (Russia) send the bomb to Nigeria, all of us will now die,'' the lad lamented.

His unrealistic statements got the lady laughing.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

@e_smiler_ stated:

"Person wey never chop life I feel you bro."

@bdrickcool wrote:

"You don’t want to go to heaven again?"

@olisagprince said:

"I no even laugh my problem pass this boy staged show."

@eniadefunkebu1 commented:

"Abi i scared too oo but such thing will not happen in Nigeria in Jesus name Amen."

@nnana_fav opined:

"I remember when i was told Jesus is coming 1994 I repeat till date na were d fear of enter my body till now."

Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege the Ukrainian embassy in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian volunteer fighters had besieged the Ukrainian embassy in Abuja.

The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

The Guardian newspaper reports that attempts to take their photographs were stopped by the embassy officials. The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

Source: Legit.ng