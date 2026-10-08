Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined a six-step visa application procedure for foreigners seeking to visit the country

The process requires applicants to submit documents at a Japanese diplomatic mission, accredited agency, or online, depending on their location

Japan warned that a visa does not guarantee entry, as final permission rests with an immigration officer at the port of entry

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a clear breakdown of the steps foreigners must follow when applying for a Japanese visa.

The ministry's guidelines offer guidance for travellers navigating the process from outside the country.

Japan lists 6 steps foreigners must follow when applying for visa

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Steps to apply for Japanese visa

1. The procedure begins with gathering all required documents before making any formal application.

2. Where an inviting organisation or guarantor is involved, that party is responsible for sending the necessary documents directly to the visa applicant, not to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any Japanese diplomatic mission.

3. Applicants are also advised to check the website of the specific Japanese embassy, consulate-general, or consular office in their country, as requirements can differ based on location and the purpose of the visit.

4. Once documents are in order, applicants may submit their visa application at the consular section of the Japanese diplomatic mission that covers their place of residence. Depending on what is available in their country, they may also apply through an accredited agency, a Japan Visa Application Centre, or online, where that option has been specified by the relevant mission. Applications cannot be made from inside Japan.

5. Processing typically takes about one week, provided all requirements have been met. In some cases, the diplomatic mission may request additional documents, and the review period can extend if the mission needs to consult the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo.

6. The applicant is notified of the outcome by the diplomatic mission or accredited agency handling the application.

Visa does not guarantee entry into Japan

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed an important distinction that many travellers overlook: obtaining a visa does not automatically mean a foreigner will be allowed to enter the country.

Under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, visas are one of the entry requirements, but the final decision rests with an immigration officer at the port of entry. That officer grants what is known as "landing permission," which also specifies the activities the traveller is permitted to carry out during their stay in Japan.

The ministry also flagged a common source of confusion around terminology. When people refer to "changing their visa," they often mean renewing or changing their status of residence, which is a separate process from the visa itself.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng