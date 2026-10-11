For many Nigerians, December is more than the end of the year. It is the season of family reunions, Christmas celebrations, weddings and trips back to hometowns. But as travellers begin making plans, the cost of getting home by air could put a strain on their budgets.

A journey that costs about ₦120,000 during a normal week could require more than ₦300,000 during the festive rush, depending on the route and travel date.

New fare data from Flightpadi, a Nigerian flight booking platform, shows that several domestic routes are already experiencing sharp price increases ahead of the 2026 Christmas and New Year holidays.



Source: UGC

On some routes, one-way economy fares for the peak travel period are nearly three times their normal levels, while a few others have recorded only modest changes.

Several popular routes could cost nearly three times more

For travellers heading home for Christmas, the difference between booking an early December flight and travelling during the festive rush could be significant.

Flightpadi's fare data, based on more than 3,500 real customer searches between September 1 and October 9, 2026, shows that some routes are already considerably more expensive for departures between December 15 and January 4.

Abuja to Owerri, for instance, has a cheapest one-way economy fare of ₦342,500 during the peak period, compared with ₦104,000 during a normal week.

Similarly, Abuja to Enugu rises from ₦105,500 to ₦325,000, while Lagos to Port Harcourt increases from ₦117,000 to ₦342,500.

Other routes recording steep increases include Lagos to Asaba, Benin to Abuja and Lagos to Owerri.

Last year's Christmas fare surge offers warning



Source: UGC

The latest figures may remind some Nigerians of the difficulties air travellers faced during the 2025 festive season.

In November 2025, Legit.ng reported that domestic airfares had increased by more than 100%, with Lagos-to-Enugu tickets selling for between ₦350,000 and ₦400,000 one-way. Some routes reportedly reached ₦600,000.

By December 8, Daily Trust reported that Lagos to Enugu fares had reached ₦499,998. The report also highlighted the experience of a passenger who paid more than ₦700,000 for a return trip between Lagos and Owerri, and a family of five reportedly charged ₦3.1 million for travel to the South-East.

However, fares fell after the holiday rush. In January 2026, Leadership reported that Abuja to Lagos fares had dropped to around ₦125,000 from about ₦450,000 at the festive peak.

The pattern suggests that travellers who can adjust their dates may have a better chance of avoiding the most expensive periods.

Not every route has experienced dramatic increase

While some travellers may need to spend nearly three times their usual budget, Flightpadi's data shows that prices have remained relatively stable on some domestic routes.

Enugu to Lagos, for example, has a peak-period fare of ₦151,000, compared with ₦121,000 during a normal week.

Port Harcourt to Abuja rises from ₦117,000 to ₦139,000, while Enugu to Abuja increases from ₦117,000 to ₦128,000.

This shows why travellers should check prices for their specific journeys instead of assuming that every domestic flight will become equally expensive in December.

Few cheaper December flights are still available



Source: UGC

Despite the rising fares, Flightpadi's searches identified some dates when travellers could still find tickets at prices closer to normal levels.

As of October 9, 2026, Lagos to Abuja had a fare of ₦135,000 for December 17, compared with ₦284,500 on nearby dates.

A flight from Asaba to Lagos on December 16 was listed at ₦139,000, while the fare from Enugu to Lagos on December 22 was ₦121,000.

These fares are snapshots of searches conducted at the time, not guaranteed prices. Availability can change quickly, so travellers should confirm the fare for their chosen date before making payment.

Five ways to reduce your December flight expenses

With festive travel approaching, a little flexibility could help travellers keep their spending under control.

1. Travel before December 14, if possible.

Those who can arrange their leave or family visits earlier may find more affordable flights. For example, Lagos to Enugu was listed at ₦104,000 on December 11, compared with ₦327,500 from December 17.

2. Compare prices across different travel dates.

Rather than searching for only one departure date, check the days immediately before and after it. A difference of one or two days could translate into substantial savings.

3. Consider returning after the busiest period.

Travellers who have flexibility in their plans can compare fares for January 4 and later dates. Prices do not necessarily fall immediately after New Year's Day, so it is important to check the actual fare rather than assume it will be cheaper.

4. Compare airlines before paying.

The airline you usually use may not offer the cheapest ticket for your chosen date. Flightpadi's data shows that, on the same December travel date from Lagos to Enugu, one airline listed a fare of ₦327,500 while another listed ₦394,000. That is a difference of ₦66,500 for one passenger.

5. Book when you find a fare that fits your budget.

Waiting until the last minute can leave travellers with fewer available seats and more expensive options. If you find a suitable flight and the fare works for you, consider booking rather than relying on the possibility of a price drop.



Source: UGC

How travellers can compare flights without visiting several airline websites

Finding a suitable flight can involve more than choosing a destination. Travellers also need to compare prices, departure dates and airlines while keeping their budgets in mind.

This is where flight booking platforms can be useful.

Flightpadi allows Nigerians to search and book domestic and international flights online, pay in naira and get assistance from its team through WhatsApp.

Instead of opening several airline websites individually, travellers can use the platform to compare available airlines and fares for their chosen route and date.

For those who prefer arranging trips through messaging apps, Flightpadi also offers booking assistance through WhatsApp, including an AI assistant called Ava. Customers can send their travel details, review flight options and get help completing a booking within the chat. Human support is available when a request requires further assistance.

The platform also has a rewards programme called PadiMiles, through which account holders earn miles on bookings and can use them for discounts on future flights, subject to the programme's terms.

For Nigerians preparing to travel during the festive season, the most important step remains checking the available fares early enough to make an informed decision.

Travellers can visit Flightpadi.com to compare flights for their preferred routes and dates before booking.

With prices already rising on several popular routes, checking different travel dates and comparing available airlines could help make the journey home more affordable.

Source: Legit.ng