Staying away from social media for one hour would be unimaginable for most people, but a young man stayed away for six years, which earned him $1800 (N748,728)

Klefsaas was challenged by his mum to go off social media when he was only 12 years old; he did it because of pride

When he reached 18 years old, his mum gave him the money as promised and he made a beeline for Instagram to keep up with the trends

A young man has earned $1800 (N748,728) after meeting a challenge that would bring many people to their knees; staying off social media for six years.

Silvert and his mother after a game. Photo: CNN.

Source: UGC

Because of pride

As you pick your jaw from the floor, it will also shock you to learn that the competitive Silvert Klefsaas went ahead with the challenge because of pride.

According to CNN, Klefsaas' mum Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas challenged him to stay without visiting social media sites for six years upon which he would have earned himself the princely amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I thought it was awesome, he said. "I thought, ah what's 6 more years?" he added.

Claim his prize

February 19, 2022, was Klefsaas' birthday and he finally got to claim his prize.

In 2016, Lorna was inspired by a challenge she heard on the radio called the "16 for 16", where a woman gave her daughter $1,600 (N665,536) after staying off social media for four years.

Lorna increased the number of years and the prize by $200 (N83,192).

Living without social media

Happy Klefsaas said living without social media wasn't too difficult, and since he was only 12 years old, he didn't need social media much, anyway.

"I wouldn't say there was ever a time where I thought I was about to break," he said.

"As it went on, it was more of a pride thing," he added.

With good friends, the determined boy didn't fall off the latest trends or news.

Didn't have to struggle

On her part, Lorna didn't have to struggle with checking on him because of his competitive nature which would want to see the challenge to the end.

With no social media distraction, Klefsaas had time to focus on his grades. Although he is excited to get his prize, he has not decided what to buy with his money but hinted at buying something for his dorm at the University of Northwestern St. Paul.

Instagram first stop

Now that he won the prize, first stop will be Instagram.

"There's definitely a learning curve," Sivert said.

"I see my friends fly through their social media apps and I can't do that quite yet," he added.

A couple who met on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple, Ameenu and Yetunde, showed people how the internet can be used to find lasting love that leads to marriage.

In a post with photos that were shared online, Ameenu on one morning in 2018 sent Yetunde a DM, introducing himself.

After that, he asked after the lady's welfare. He then went ahead to tell the lady he has been noticing some of her posts.

Source: Legit.ng