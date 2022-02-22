Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to cry out over a pattern that she has recently noticed among men

The Ghanaian star noted that most men will be with women for years and will not settle down with them until pregnancy happens

Ibrahim also noted that she finds the trend offensive and confusing that a man will only propose when he is trapped with pregnancy

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has opened the eyes of many people to the latest trend used to secure marriages these days.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress expressed anger over the fact that the only time a man will think of proposing is when he finally gets a woman pregnant.

Juliet Ibrahim says everyone is playing a game in relationships Photo credit: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Everyone is playing a game

According to Ibrahim, a man will be with a woman for years or months without any plan to settle down with her but it's when she becomes pregnant she suddenly becomes a wife material.

The actress supported her findings with the fact that a lot of men are getting trapped with pregnancies by girls who already understand the mindset of such guys.

She also asked what is going on with the current generation as it looks like everyone is playing games.

See the post below:

Reactions

_iamsheila__:

"True, but if this is entirely true,how come the rate of baby mamas and daddies getting higher in the generation?? Some don’t propose dey jst have d baby and co-parent."

adeoluolatomide:

"Almost all the weddings you're seeing are only because the lady is pregnant. They've thrown morals off the fence, my sister!"

marybakes_ph_lagos:

"In their words “ let them confirm her fertility “ smh ‍♀️"

mohd_taofik:

"Nowadays men check to see if you are fertile before they marry you, that’s sickening "

Juliet Ibrahim shows off huge mansion full of cars

Actress and brand influencer, Juliet Ibrahim put her huge mansion on display in a new video she shared on social media to prove she is very rich.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the pretty Ghanaian actress was seen cat-walking in a huge edifice believed to be hers.

Parked in the magnificent edifice were a number of expensive cars believed to be owned by the actress.

Source: Legit.ng