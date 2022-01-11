A Nigerian man has stirred condemnation online after he tried dissuading people from travelling abroad

In a short video he made under snowfalls, the man cautioned against coming to Europe as the cold could be deadly

Many Nigerians who commented on his post asked him to come back home if the situation abroad is as bad as he painted it

A video showing a Nigerian man filming himself as snow fell on him has stirred reactions among many online.

In the short clip, the man said there is too much in Europe that could freeze up a person's blood. Speaking in Yoruba, he tried to discourage anybody with relocation plans.

The man said the cold weather is dangerous. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

We'll manage the weather

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video disagreed so much with him. People asked that if abroad is so bad, why has he not come home?

There were also people who believed that the man is talking from a place of privilege. They said they would love to experience the same bad weather too.

Watch his clip below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Don't worry, we'll still come

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nehi_turna said:

"Shey you get two head ni? Bros we go still come."

theunbearded said:

"What’s with this trend of discouraging people from traveling abroad? Come back, make person replace you na. Smh."

oluwabamise__ said:

"You won come Nigeria? Bandit a gbe iya e, Fulani a shoot e danu, Ebi ma pa iya danu, Shey una say una mad ni."

superblachomes said:

"As the snow no kill, e no go kill us.Allow us see for ourselves biko and stop discouraging us.Why are you still there?"

tosan_wumi said:

"I will still come regardless, you cannot spoil my mind."

cruise_lanje_nation said:

"Wetin dey always shock me be say with all these ranting una no gree come back home."

grt_khali said:

"I hate when people do stuff like this. E no make sense to me . If you can survive why can’t others survive too. Nonsense and ingredients."

Another man advises against travelling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a London-based Ghanaian man, Mustapha Bushira, opened up about his life after more than three decades of living in the United Kingdom.

The 80-year-old revealed that he had four children with different women while living at Osu in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

He said:

''I won't advice them to come to stay here. Instead, they should come and work, then go back home because the weather alone might kill you."

