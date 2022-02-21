Many people strongly believe that good dancers cannot stop dancing and that even when they are sitting down, they pick it up if they hear a good sound

A gentleman was recently seen in a viral video dancing so nicely while sitting down, making many people admire his skills

The man danced to Miracle by Moses Bliss featuring Festizie and Chizie doing very cool legwalks, attracting attention on social media

A Nigerian man has been seen doing wonderful dance moves while sitting down. His dancing strategy is to do fast leg walks, and punctuate them with sweet hand gestures that rhyme superbly with the song.

The man identified as Victor Omebije posted the dance video on his Instagram handle, saying he danced at an event in Abuja.

Great dancer on the chair. Photo credit: @omebijevictor

Source: Instagram

Gentleman, sweet dancer

The video showed the man dancing while seated, but it was nonetheless very impressive and interesting to watch.

He moved his legs fast in quick successions, swinged side ways and then guestured nicely with both hands.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the dance video was reshared on Instagram by @pulsenigeria247, it garnered considerable views and comments. A few of the comments are captured below:

@collinz_dave commented:

"Some dance steps are done best while sitting. The moment you stand what you are hearing and the dance steps your brain is giving you are two different things."

@datgirl_sparkle said:

"Lemme tag myself…we can only dance while sitting."

@youdyessien reacted:

"Its easy to sit and dance,I hope he doesn't stand up cos you'll be shocked to see confused dance steps."

@mimi_licious_kevi wrote:

"Dancing while sitting is a vibe."

