Two young Nigerian men have been seen cruising around in a locally fabricated car which they chose to call a Lamborghini

The video shared on Instagram showed the young men driving the car which has an open roof and looked skeletal but still moved

The video has attracted funny reactions online, but they have also received encouragement from Nigerians who asked them to improve on it

Two young Nigerians have constructed what they call a 'Lamborghini' and have started using it to cruise around town in style.

They were seen riding the skeletal car in an unnamed town and when they were accosted by someone, they said it is a Lamborgini.

The two young men say the 'Lamborghini' is a work in progress. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

It is still coming up

From what could be gleaned from the video, the car is still a work in progress especially as it still lacked a roof. However, the car still moved as they promptly started it and drove away.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some asked the two young men:

"What is this?"

Young men:

"This is a Lamborghini."

The young men themselves admitted that the Lamborghini is still coming up, meaning they are still going to improve on it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react to locally made 'Lamborghini'

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the video of the two young men in their 'Lamborghini.' Here are a few reactions to the video shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija:

@heatherlovesafrobeats reacted:

"Creating something like this is not even easy at all."

@callmeslicky_ wrote:

"Nigeria is gon be great again! I believe."

@iam_benkid commented:

"How is the youth even lazy? Good job."

@_dejoke said:

"This one na made in Nigeria roll Royce o."

Nigerian man builds electric cars, tricycles in Maiduguri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a young Nigerian who dropped out of the University of Maiduguri currently constructs electric cars, tricycles, and generators in Borno state.

The man identified as Mustapha Gajibo said he has a serious passion for renewable energy hence his decision to quit school and focus on it.

His innovative ideas have attracted the attention of many people, including the Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

Source: Legit.ng