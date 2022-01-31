A young man who dropped out of the University of Maiduguri is making waves due to his innovative skills in renewable energy

Mustapha Gujiba builds electric cars, tricycles, and generators and he does that with local manpower

Mustapha who started building electric vehicles in the year 2017 has attracted the attention of the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum

Something very great is going on in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. A 29-year-old man named Mustapha Gujiba is building electric cars and tricycles and converting car engines into generating sets.

Surprisingly, Gujiba is a drop-out. He dropped out of the University of Maiduguri in 2015 after getting to 300 level. He quit because he was given General Agriculture instead of Electrical Engineering which he so badly wanted.

The cars have impressed many people and attracted the attention of Governor Zulum. Photo credit: Mustapha Gujiba

Source: Original

Our electric cars are locally made

Speaking to Legit.ng, the young engineer said his electric vehicles are locally made. The car can travel at least 100 to 150 kilometers before requiring a recharge. Gujiba's words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Yes all the electrification processes technical of these cars are done locally here in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to be precise, and am also proud to say that all the technicial involved in the project were locally sourced and trained."

People buy our cars and Keke

Gujiba says his products have attracted buys in Nigeria. According to him, many of his cars and tricycles popularly called Keke have been put to commercial use by those who buy them. He said:

"We have had so many interesting buyers, most especially, the electric tricycles and the city electric bus. So far, we have sold 15 tricycles and 7 buses to individuals which have already started generating revenues for them."

Recently, Gujiba visited the Borno state Government House where he presented the cars to Governor Babagana Zulum. The governor was said to have been greatly impressed.

67-year-old Nigerian man builds stove that uses only water

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a 67-year-old Nigerian man successfully built a stove that requires only water.

The man identified as Hadi Usman produced the innovative technology in Jekadafari area of Gombe state where he is based.

According to the story, Usman's stove can function successfully without gas or kerosine. This has attracted people's attention with many saying it could cushion the effect of the high price of cooking gas.

Source: Legit.ng