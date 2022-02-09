A Nigerian student has been expelled from the University of Ilorin for writing an examination for his girlfriend

According to the story, the student went into the examination hall to help her woman write GNS112 but got caught

The man's story has attracted massive reactions from Nigerians with many of them blaming the student, saying he is unwise

A man's intention to help his girlfriend out in the examination hall has reportedly brought his academic journey at the University of Ilorin to a tragic end.

The man was reportedly expelled when he was caught writing an examination for his lover.

The student was sent packing for examination malpractice. Photo credit: Facebook/Unilorin

How it happened

According to the story, the student was shown the exit door for writing GNS112 for his lady. Sharing the sad story on Twitter, @_MayorBaby wrote:

"Unilorn rusticated a 400L student today, He go do Gns112 for his girlfriend, person wey remain few months to bag certificate. No be everything be village people, the guy is a fool."

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting massively to the story, with many of them blaming the student for being unwise. But others say the punishment is too harsh. See some of the reactions below:

@MarkOtabor wrote:

"It's a very stupid punishment, in my opinion, suspend him for a year. Punishment like this could make him take his life. What if the lady had health issues or something? Even if it's the reverse, I feel it's unfair. After all why hype the standard to start scaring people?."

@sbaton24 said:

"Who you Wan blame before? How love go carry you go write exam of 100 level for someone. If she no fit sit to write introduction to English course, wetin she they find for school. This no be love abeg na foolishness."

@MarthaOnoriode remarked:

"Village people charter luxurious bus come deck with full regalia follow am. No one should try this nonsense even for one's legally married spouse self talkless of girlfriend."

