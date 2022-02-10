A lady's friend has rewarded her kindness with a keg of fuel amid the scarcity of the content in Nigeria

An emotional letter attached to the keg praised how the lady has in the past shown her love in many ways

Many people who reacted to the show of care praised the giver as some considered giving fuel as Valentine gifts

Amid the fuel scarcity rocking the nation, a Nigerian woman with the Twitter handle @Mhisoby has gone online to show the kindness she got from her friend.

Seeing that the lady needed fuel to run her business, the friend kept a keg of fuel for her with a note attached to it.

The lady got emotional with the letter attached to the gift. Photo source: @Mhisoby

Source: Twitter

What a thoughtful friend

@Mhisoby returned home to find the content and was surprised. A part of the letter read:

"Remember you complained sometime last week that you needed fuel, and today there is scarcity of fuel everywhere in Lagos..."

The friend then spoke about the way the lady had been there for her in many ways. She said she thought the fuel will really go a long way to help her.

When the post was reshared by @instablog9ja, it got hundreds of comments and over 5,000 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

kimamaka__j said:

"Hope you saw where she has also come through many times for her friend, don’t expect this from people you do nothing for."

queen_jidah said:

"Omo, who will gift me fuel bayii. And write small letters join make my head swell small."

grandprinceita said:

"Omo! It’s the little things that matter!! the though tfulnesses! Definitely a love language."

l.tobiloba said:

"One thing I noted from this note: "You know you have come through for me in many ways than I can count." Honestly, it pays to be good to the people around you. You never know when they will save you in d@ys of need."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"Valentine gift this year go be fuel n foodstuffs."

What caused scarcity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Tuesday, February 8, said that the fuel scarcity was caused by the discovery of some contaminated products in some parts of the country.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said methanol above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in a limited quantity of petrol in the supply chain.

While stating the supplier of the product has been identified, the NMDPRA said that methanol is a regular additive in petrol.

Source: Legit.ng