A young Nigerian man has been asked to come back home and fetch water if there is none in Italy where he resides. Others asked him to come back to Nigeria if Italy is no longer favourable.

The pieces of advice came after the man was seen in a video clip, complaining of water scarcity in Italy where he is a resident.

The man says they have not had water in 24 hours. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

According to what he said in the video, there has been water scarcity in his area for the past 24 hours. He said they had to receive water supplies from a tanker.

Italy resembles Africa

The situation, according to the man, all made Italy look like Africa. His words:

"Italy! No water. You don see am now. Na tanker come bring water for us. E come be like say na Africa we dey. Italy city. You don see am now. Dem come bring water come. We no get water for house since yesterday. You see wetin dey happen."

Nigerians react

When the video clip was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija. Some of the comments are captured below:

@iamfavourchidera remarked:

"Nnaa come back home."

@ekuapaula_

"Italy is still the goal, it still better than Nigeria economy."

@kriss_onos2 said:

"Travel legally Oga, that’s a refugee camp, you should be grateful they even brought for you!!"

Watch the video below:

