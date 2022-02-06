A Nigerian man has celebrated his relocation to Abuja with a photo of the apartment where he now stays

The young man vowed never to return to his previous abode and sought help from the online community to furnish the room

Despite the state of the room, he took solace in the fact that he now has a place of his own tom lay his head

It is not an easy feat for one to move from one location to an entirely different place permanently and a Nigerian man has celebrated making such a courageous move on social media.

The proud young man with the Twitter handle @georgeikani recently moved to Abuja where he started things afresh in an almost empty apartment he showcased.

He vowed not to go back

The new Anuja resident stated that he is happy he now has a place to rest his head and vowed never to return to his former abode.

He however called on Twitter users to support him with household items they weren't using.

Fortunately for him, people supported his appeal as he would share screenshots and photos of money as well as bed he received from kind-hearted netizens.

People show him support

@terryindeed commented:

"You no dey Benin, had it been na Benin you dey, I for give you bed, and some items I don't have needs for. Well you took a bold step, we all started from the bottom. God be with you."

@Talk2Abby_ said:

"Welcome to Abuja, may this Land favour you... I'll follow you to remember to send what we are not using.... We are renovating soon."

@StepheniaOmeh remarked:

"You will make it. Having a place to rest your head is the most important thing. Properties causes clutters in the house. Enjoy the empty space for now because you will have more fresh air than when you start filling up that room."

@clickaustineyi opined:

"Dis your story resemble my own wen I enter Benin some years back ... My neighbors dey laugh me say my sitting room na football pitch.

"Today, the story dey different."

Man seeks help to furnish his self-con after leaving his parents' house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had sought help online to furnish his self-con after moving out of his parents' house.

Sharing photos of the empty self-con on Twitter, Yinka listed all he needed to furnish the apartment. In a list he attached in a fourth frame, the young man said he needed 3 small buckets of white paints, shoe rack, bed frame and cash of any amount.

In series of tweet updates on his appeal, Yinka excitedly showed off some screenshots of money kind-hearted folks had sent him to get the place furnished.

