Citizens of several countries can enter the United States without a visa under different arrangements

Canadian visitors can stay in the US for up to six months, though US border officials make the final call on admission

Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau citizens benefit from Compacts of Free Association that go beyond standard tourist access

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Citizens of four countries can enter the United States without obtaining a visa, although the conditions governing their travel and length of stay differ.

The countries are Canada, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.

Citizens of four countries can travel to America without obtaining a visa, subject to applicable entry requirements. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

According to the US Department of State, Canadian citizens generally do not need non-immigrant visas for tourism and certain other temporary visits.

Canadians can usually stay in the country for up to six months, depending on the admission decision made by US authorities.

The other three countries benefit from special arrangements with the US government known as the Compacts of Free Association.

These agreements give eligible citizens of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau the right to enter the United States without a visa and, subject to the agreements' terms, live, work and study there.

1. Canada

Canadian citizens generally do not need a US visa for tourism and many temporary visits.

According to the Canadian government's travel advice, Canadian visitors can usually remain in the United States for up to six months, although US border officials determine the period of admission.

However, some categories of travel and individual circumstances may require a visa or other authorisation. Canadian permanent residents who are not Canadian citizens may also need a visa, depending on their nationality.

2. Marshall Islands

Citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands benefit from a special agreement with the United States.

Under the Compact of Free Association, eligible citizens can enter the US without a visa and may live, work and study there in accordance with the agreement's provisions.

The arrangement differs from the standard Visa Waiver Programme, which generally permits qualifying visitors to stay for up to 90 days with approved Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) authorisation.

3. Micronesia

Citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia also enjoy visa-free access to the United States under the Compact of Free Association.

The US Department of State confirms that the agreement allows eligible Micronesian citizens to travel to the US without a visa, as well as live, work and study there.

The agreement provides a separate legal basis for travel and residence rather than the short-term visitor arrangements available under the Visa Waiver Programme.

4. Palau

Palauan citizens are covered by a similar agreement with the United States.

Under the Compact of Free Association, eligible citizens of Palau can enter the US without a visa and may live, work and study there under the agreement's terms.

The arrangement reflects the longstanding relationship between the US and the three freely associated Pacific island nations.

US immigration rules provide different visa exemptions for citizens of four countries, including Canada. Photo: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

What travellers should know?

Visa-free entry does not mean that every traveller is guaranteed admission to the United States.

Travellers must meet the applicable entry requirements, and US authorities retain the power to determine whether an individual can enter.

The four countries listed above also do not all fall under the same visa exemption system. Canada has its own arrangements, while the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau benefit from agreements with the US government.

US ready to issue Nigerians 2-year visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Mission has stated that the eligible term for nonimmigrant visa renewals would be extended from 24 to 48 months.

Applicants whose prior U.S. visa expired within the last 48 months or will expire within the next three months are now eligible for visa renewal without an interview.

According to the US Mission, hundreds of visa renewal appointments are being made available to applicants who desire to renew their visas.

Source: Legit.ng