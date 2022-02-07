A young Nigerian lady was surprised to see his boyfriend hours after they had a fight over the phone

To settle the misunderstanding between them, the man boarded a flight down to Delta state in an attempt to surprise her

Many Nigerians found the man's act very romantic while some said that it could have been dramatic if he saw her with a man

A Nigerian man in a viral video posted by @gossipmilltv said that after he deliberately pissed his girlfriend up, he paid her a surprise visit.

Despite facing a six-hour flight delay, he boarded a plane down to Delta state to see her in Warri. He said that his act shows that Edo men are romantic.

The lady hugged her lover in a tight grip. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

She was really surprised

When he opened the door, and the lady saw him, she could not believe he was there. The girlfriend ran back in.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

After the reality that he was there sunk in, she rushed back out and hugged the man, all the while grinning.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iamkingdinero1 said:

"Lord I get BEARDS O even black Native I have it too, na just money for flight and the babe na remain."

i__zik01 said:

"Imagine say the girl come enter with another man everything go just zehh."

faith_rukii said:

"Single ladies coming after our edo men now."

whatever_teepha_wants said:

"Love sweet sha with d right person wey get sense."

onlyonebob_ said:

"You see why love is not for the poor?"

whatever_teepha_wants said:

"Love sweet sha with d right person wey get sense."

carbontiv2021 said:

"You get luck say she no come back with her side boyfriend, nah she go surprise you even shock you join."

flexyvibescartel said:

"Make una dey calm down! The oppression no too much?"

Lovers who met in secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @richieyinka went online to share a throwback and present photos of him and his lover.

The old photo shows them both in their secondary school uniforms as they wore sagging ties. He labelled the snap "How it started, How it is".

A recent photo of them has the couple looking more handsome and beautiful as they wore stylish traditional dresses. The man's cap colour matches the lady's outfit.

Source: Legit.ng