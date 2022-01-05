Nigerians are not taking it easy with Isaac Fayose, a brother to former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti

Isaac Fayose recently claimed that he spends N50 million yearly paying bills in the United Kingdom where he lives

Nigerians on social media took it up with him, with many of them telling him he was disturbing their peace

Isaac Fayose, a brother to ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has claimed that he spends a total of N50 million paying bills yearly in the United Kingdom where he currently lives. But some Nigerians who have seen the video where he made the claim are not taking it lightly with him.

After the video was shared by @instablog9ja, Nigerians thronged the comment section of the post to hotly dispute the claim, with some saying the ex-governor's brother was disturbing their peace.

Isaac Fayose. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

I spend N50 million paying bills in the UK

But in the viral video, Isaac Fayose lamented that the bill he pays was N50 million per year. He said while holding up some papers:

"See, my bill in the UK. N50 million a year. From shop to ware-house. From the house to the warehouse, to the staff, Indian working in the warehouse, to the Nigerians offloading, loading here in the UK. House rent, electricity bill. N50 million a year."

Nigerians on Instagram question his claim

However, some Nigerians who saw the video were not comfortable with the claim. Some said it was not possible, others said he should come back home if he was tired. A few of the comments read as follows:

@ceejay_odogwu:

"How much do you make a year oga? If it’s not favorable to you come back."

@ladyque_1:

"What should we now do with this information?"

@milly_posh21"

"You can’t discourage us never."

@willd_flxwer

"All of them are just dramatic in this family."

@kingabcos:

"No dey disturb us. Relocate go Ado if you don tire."

Watch the video below:

My son won't cheat on you, Fayose tells bride

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng, ex-Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State told his son's wife that the young man won't cheat on him. He made the comment during the wedding of his son Oluwanigba Fayose.

According to the former governor, men who lack beautiful wives end up cheating. He said since his son's wife is beautiful, the young man has no excuse other than to be faithful.

Fayose advised his son to make a name for himself and build his own legacy.

Source: Legit.ng