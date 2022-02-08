Popular Nigerian pastor, David Ibiyeomie, has said that people misquoted him when he said he cursed the root of yahoo (internet fraud)

The clergyman noted that such a debased culture should not be encouraged in society as it is stark stealing

Many of his followers who commented on his short Instagram video agreed that he is saying the truth

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has again come out to speak on his earlier statement against yahoo boys (internet fraudsters).

The pastor revealed that there is no way he would ever stop calling what yahoo boys are doing 'stealing'.

The pastor said what he did was curse the root of internet fraud. Photo source: @david_ibiyeomie

Society has lost value

The clergyman specifically told people to broadcast his message that said:

"What shall it profit a man to do yahoo and lose his soul?"

Pastor Ibiyeomie said the value system in the country has been so corroded that internet frauds are now being celebrated.

The head of the Salvation Ministries stated that he does not care what people say about him because he is in a race that he is winning.

