A Nigerian man, Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide, has narrated how a beautiful lady turned him down because he was not a yahoo boy

Atoyebi revealed that the lady told him she cannot be in a relationship because he lacked the money to take care of her bills

Months after that emotional pain, the man heard that the said lady was reportedly killed by her yahoo boy lover

A young man, Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide, went online as he spoke about his dating experience many months ago in 2021. He said it all started when he was introduced to a young beautiful lady.

Atoyebi stated that he really liked the lady's physique and he got interested in knowing more about her. During their date, they visited different beautiful places.

Many people said people need to stop chasing money anyhow. Photo source: Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide

Source: Facebook

You are not rich enough

The man bought them all kinds of food as they ate like lovers. During one of their conversations, the lady asked him about his opinion on yahoo boys (internet fraud guys), Adetoyebi said they are criminals.

After their date, the lady told him their relationship can never be as he cannot handle her bills as yahoo boys would.

The man thought the lady was only playing pranks until she blocked him online. Months after, Adetoyobi was informed that the lady was murdered by her boyfriend.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

People chasing money

Adeyemi-Jones Mo Shashaeniyan said:

"They always want things they can't afford.... High taste yet they can't work for it, may her soul RIP."

Dewunmi Lagos said:

"I wan laugh oooooo. Because we were talking about this thing was it not last week that they don't listen? Shey you see now?"

Adenusi Hammed said:

"He who has ears, let him listens! You can't eat your cake and have it at the same time. She was a victim of stupidity, thinking she was wise and smart. Feel fine bro and let the rest of them listen. I hope this post changes someone's orientation."

Mustapha Mudasiru Ayanfe said:

"Yahoo has become deep in Nigeria; if FG can start cutting two hands of any body involve in yahoo am sure it will stop. Yahoo is not hustle!"

Vice president advised against fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice Present Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, November 4, 2021, admonished the youths in the country to be focused and not be distracted by fraudsters called ‘yahoo boys’ who would one day end up in jail.

Osinbajo urged the youths to engage in various programmes set up by the federal government and the central bank to support young entrepreneurs and other Nigerians.

Osinbajo made the call while delivering the first convocation lecture of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng