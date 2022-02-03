Billionaire wife, Susan Waya, in a recent Instagram post announced that she is frantically praying for a wife for her first son

The doting mum shared a video with the young man on her page as she mentioned that he is clocking the age of 31 on February 4

Social media users flooded the concerned mum’s comment section with different reactions as some wished her son a happy birthday in advance

Nothing makes a typical African mother happier than seeing her grandkids or witnessing their children’s marriage and it appears billionaire wife, Susan Waya, is itching to experience these perks of motherhood.

Susan in a recent Instagram post explained that the month of February is a special one to her, especially since it’s her first son’s birth month.

Susan Waya says she's praying for a wife for her first son. Photo: @wayasusan

Source: Instagram

According to the doting mum, her son will be clocking the age of 31 on Friday, February 4. Susan, however, used the opportunity to point out how she has been frantically praying to be blessed with a daughter-in-law.

She wrote:

"February is such a special month. My first son is going to be 31 on the 4th. Now am frantically praying 4 a daughter in law...@terrywaya parents growing old gracefully..."

The post was also accompanied by a video and a picture of her family members. See below:

Reactions

umelo.patricia said:

"The joy of a praying mother is seeing her Children celebrating one great event or another. Happy birthday to him in advance. God will surely grant your desires in Jesus name Amen."

kaluugonna said:

"Happy birthday to him. The God we serve will grant your heart desires. It will come to pass."

ogar_celia said:

"Mummy to sure, don't worry God is going to do it at his own tym."

mslolajay said:

" African moms!!! Soon Mama! Soon! Happy Birthday in advance Tersoo...age with Grace."

