A Nigerian man who has achieved success in his calling has come out to share his inspirational story, saying, God has blessed him

Ifeanyi Akaleme said when he was coming up, he had it very tough in life despite the fact that he served a very rich politician who could give him goodies

He said the politician he served forbade him from using an aeroplane, instead, he travelled all nights by road including standing in a night bus from Lagos to Umuahia

The journey of life was very tough for Ifeanyi Akaleme until God remembered him. The young man has therefore come out to share the story of how he suffered while coming up in life.

Akaleme said God has blessed him beyond his wildest dreams, but also said before now, life was never easy for him.

Ifeanyi says God has blessed him immensely. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Ifeanyi Akaleme

I was a house boy

He said before he became successful, he served a certain politician who could give him all the goodies of life, but the said politician chose not to.

Akaleme disclosed that the politician forbade him from boarding an aeroplane, instead, forcing him to travel by night buses, running errands. He told his story on LinkedIn:

"I was forbidden from boarding an airplane. I was a house boy that was forbidden from going near the airport even though I served a very rich politician. When we traveled too far distances in those days, I will be told to board a bus. I remembered a day I had to take a night bus because I must get to the destination before them. On a particular night, there were no longer seats available in the luxurious bus, I had to stand from Umuahia to Lagos all night!"

He refused to pay my school fees too

Still remembering how he suffered under the politician as a houseboy, Ifeanyi said the man also refused to pay his school fees even though he could afford it a million times. He however remained focused and paid the fees himself through a side hustle. He stated:

"This same politician refused to pay my school fees, my side hustle catered to it. Friends, in April 2017, I paid for my first flight to Lagos! Ever since then, I have been flying. I rarely travel by road."

Social media users react

Many persons who read his inspirational post quickly sent out their comments as follows:

Makolo Yahaya Audu wrote:

"The end of a Man is as far as he can see. Wish you More winning."

Femi Okikiola said:

"To God be all the glory, my friend Keep grinding. Congratulations!"

Ashish Pande commented:

"It’s the learnings from rich politician which brought you here."

Nigerian man reveals how he got a big breakthrough in his business

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got a big breakthrough in his business and he came online to share how he did it.

The man identified as Olusina Daodu said he sealed a deal with an American entertainment company.

The big business deal will see him using his company, 1860 travels to handle the travels and movements of music artists on behalf of the American firm.

