Celebrity hairstylist who was introduced to the business at the age of six says he makes lots of money from his work

Chijioke Ugo, also known as Early Momo said he learnt hair styling from the woman he lived with in Maiduguri, Borno State

His job has afforded him the chance to style celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Regina Daniels, Tasha and others who pay him handsomely for his job

Chijioke Ugo, popularly known as Early Momo is a celebrity hairstylist who has mingled with Nollywood’s great and best.

But that is not the hardest part of his job. It is the rejection he got from those who should encourage and cheer him on.

Early Momo

Source: UGC

He told BBC Pidgin that his close relatives did not see anything good in his choice of work but now, Early Momo says, those people look up to him for financial support.

He said he was driven by hardship and that led him into styling hair for the high and mighty in the society because his family is not financially buoyant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Early days

Ge was sent to Maiduguri, Borno State, in the Northeastern part of Nigeria when he was only six years old.

Early Momo said the person he went to live with operated a hair salon which was always brimming over with clients.

That did not allow him to go to school as the woman she lived with needed extra hands and they will always come to school to fetch him to help her.

Hands on tutelage

He started learning to make hair for people from the woman.

He moved to Lagos in 2010 where he learnt the business for 18 months. He has worked for different people before starting out on his own in Abuja.

Early Momo, who has styled hair for celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Regina Daniels, Tacha and a host of others, says he doesn’t see anything special in what he does.

He said said he has not attended formal school since he was six but wants to go back to school. According to him, over thirty people has passed through his tutelage in Abuja where he plies his trade.

He said he has four staff he has employed full time and has about six apprentices.

Student makes billions from bags started as hobby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that two years, ago MBA student, Wilglory Tanjong from Senegal, launched her bag business for fun.

Now, she sells her bags everywhere, including Nordstrom and Revolve and also got pop singer, Beyonce to endorse her bags on Instagram.

Amina Iris, as her bag business is known, has made over N290.5 billion in lifetime revenue since launching in 2020 with about N250.5 million in 2021 alone. Her company has recently earned about N41.5 million revenue every month.

Source: Legit.ng