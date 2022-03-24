Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a male doctor dancing energetically after a successful surgery

The health worker did popular Nigerian dance moves including shaku shaku while still in the surgery outfit that had blood stains

Some netizens have argued that it was wrong of the doctor to dance in such an outfit, others thought otherwise

A medical doctor capped his successful outing in the theatre with dancing, but this didn't sit well with some social media users.

Still dressed in the surgery outfit of a surgical gown with bouffant-style cap, face mask, latex gloves and clog-like rubber theatre shoes, the doctor immediately broke into popular Nigerian dance moves.

The healthcare worker did some impressive dance moves. Photo Credit: @atinkanews

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @atinkanews on Instagram, his gloves still had blood stains on them as the medic danced.

Showcasing his dance skill while being hailed by a lady, the health worker did shaku shaku moves in a lovely fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shaku shaku is a dance that's performed by crossing your arms in front of each other at the wrist, widening your legs slightly, and launching into a graceful half-gallop.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@goeofall said:

"With all the blood on his hands is crazy man!!! This isn’t funny!!!!!"

@xrnaija said:

"@okodie_quame that can lean to disease break out, d doctor sabi Better my brother."

@okodie_quame said:

"@xrnaija my guy relax… it’s his profession. He did a surgery and it was successful. How many years did that video last. He was happy all went well. Allow people to enjoy when they can… the things they see always get them depressed…. Just allow people to enjoy their time. We are always on social media telling people how they should have acted yet our individual lives aren’t better than theirs…. Smh!"

Man visits hospital with a live band to entertain sick friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stormed a hospital with a live band to sing and dance for his sick friend.

The man identified as Chris arrived at the hospital premises with a live Salsa band who sang and danced right outside the window of the ward his friend, Andres, received treatment.

In the sweet video shared by Goodnews Movement on Instagram, Chris who also brought along Andres' loved ones could be seen singing and dancing along with the band.

Andres on the other hand seemed to enjoy the performance. He was spotted at the window where they performed vibing to the song. The chorus of the song said to be Andres' favourite means "the whole world sings to you...That the whole world pampers you" when translated.

Source: Legit.ng